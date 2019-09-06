Price T Rowe Associates Raised St Joe Co (JOE) Holding by $10.58 Million; Ghost Tree Capital Has Increased Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) by $2.45 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in St Joe Co (JOE) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 661,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.26% . The institutional investor held 7.05M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.33 million, up from 6.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in St Joe Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 26,320 shares traded. The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) has risen 10.57% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JOE News: 23/03/2018 – St Joe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – The only sellside analyst covering $JOE assumes FIFTY yrs of impossibly robust growth for the Bay-Walton Sector plan, which hasn’t even broken ground. Yet, his PT is still only $18.40; 09/05/2018 – ST. JOE, KEY INTL IN VENTURE TO DEVELOP NEW PANAMA CITY RESORT; 24/04/2018 – The St. Joe Company (JOE) Mired in Swamp; 15/05/2018 – FAIRHOLME REDUCED SRG, SHLD, JOE IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ St Joe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOE); 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Position in St Joe; 24/04/2018 – ST. JOE A NEW SHORT FROM KERRISDALE, SEES 42% DOWNSIDE; 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s core operations don’t come anywhere close to supporting its $1bn valuation. Recent cash flow has been buoyed by tax refunds, one-time securities gains, sale of vaca rental biz; 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.06% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 119,662 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 08/05/2018 – Momenta Evaluating Options, Including Sale of One or More Biosimilar Assets; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: District Court Also Denied Momenta’s and Sandoz’s Motion to Dismiss Amphastar’s Antitrust Lawsuit; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Momenta 1Q Loss $47.6M; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Momenta; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: Ruled ‘Prevailing Party’ in Patent Litigation Against Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $180.0M TO $220.0M; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS CFO ON TEMPORARY MEDICAL LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MNTA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 2.90% more from 92.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company owns 7,056 shares. Rock Springs Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 400,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.01% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Regions Financial invested in 42 shares. Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Tocqueville Asset Management LP stated it has 0.02% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Com owns 38,903 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc invested in 626 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 37,180 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability holds 570,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 280,574 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 130,750 shares. 30,731 were accumulated by Mackay Shields. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 100,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 381,678 shares to 6.28 million shares, valued at $195.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 11,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,908 shares, and cut its stake in Worthington Inds Inc (NYSE:WOR).