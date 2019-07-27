Price T Rowe Associates Raised Its Stake in Nike (NKE) by $42.34 Million as Stock Declined; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Holder Todd Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $19.93 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 504,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24.62 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 billion, up from 24.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 376,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 929,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assoc accumulated 0.56% or 87,975 shares. Psagot Inv House has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Private Asset Mgmt owns 9,202 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. White Pine Lc owns 3,010 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 116,392 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De has invested 2.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hl Fincl Serv Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 112,137 shares. Profit Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Maverick Cap Ltd holds 1.58 million shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Tompkins reported 6,979 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 1.5% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 91,061 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bankshares holds 0.97% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 60,210 shares.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 474,198 shares to 10.98M shares, valued at $1.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 4.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,394 shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repsol S.A. (REPYY) by 55,188 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $33.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tokyo Electron Ltd (TOELY) by 51,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,976 shares, and has risen its stake in British Amern Tob Plc Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 83,651 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company holds 1.01% or 927,007 shares. Winch Advisory Service has invested 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dean Invest Associates Ltd Com accumulated 88,226 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca reported 134,826 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Company reported 4.57 million shares stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 51,479 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. General American Investors Comm Incorporated owns 600,000 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. 630,540 are owned by Cs Mckee Lp. Buckhead Management Llc accumulated 184,903 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 366,926 shares. Beese Fulmer Management owns 1.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 125,544 shares. Bonness Enterprises Inc owns 2.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 79,700 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust reported 125,482 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability owns 214,149 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio.