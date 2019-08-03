Price T Rowe Associates Raised Holding in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) by $953,028; Novartis A G (NVS) Shareholder Verity & Verity Has Trimmed Its Holding

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 11,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 96,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, down from 108,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 1.27 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer business to GSK for $13bn; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer for AveXis at $218/Share Launched April 17; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer Still Subject to Conditions, Including Minimum Tender Condition; 09/04/2018 – Novartis in $8.7bn bet on gene therapies; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Tasigna Approved to Treat Children; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Novartis, U.S. partner plan remote trials to boost participation; 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz is Seeking European Approval for Infliximab; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: SANDOZ RECEIVES COMPLETE US FDA RESPONSE TO RITUXIMAB

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 20,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.50M, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 180,326 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP BUYS NZ LIVE; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO 2 TEN-YEAR FORWARD-STARTING INTEREST RATE SWAP AGREEMENTS BEGINNING MARCH 26, 2028; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 20/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Put This High-Yield Renewable Energy Stock on Your Watch List Now – The Motley Fool” on May 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” published on March 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why NextEra Energy Partners LP Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – The Motley Fool” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces date for release of first-quarter 2019 financial results – PRNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 31,980 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $58.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5.57M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 5,118 shares. Advisory Research holds 216,018 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd owns 715,557 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Natixis holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 80,649 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Co reported 173,260 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 49,923 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 37,512 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 30,131 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gru Incorporated reported 0.15% stake. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Incorporated Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 13,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 124,860 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Duff & Phelps Mngmt stated it has 0.71% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Biogen Raises Guidance as It Looks to the Pipeline for Growth – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Novartis (NVS) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Novartis, Amgen Scrap Pivotal Study Of Alzheimer’s Prevention Drug – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings, Guidance Raise – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9,870 shares to 53,320 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).