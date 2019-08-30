Price T Rowe Associates Raised By $2.84 Million Its Aegion (AEGN) Stake; Ideanomics (IDEX) Shorts Lowered By 4.88%

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Aegion Corp (AEGN) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc acquired 166,919 shares as Aegion Corp (AEGN)’s stock declined 5.37%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 3.91 million shares with $68.71 million value, up from 3.74 million last quarter. Aegion Corp now has $610.47 million valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 20,948 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED; 02/05/2018 – AEGION REAFFIRMS ADJ. EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) had a decrease of 4.88% in short interest. IDEX’s SI was 2.51M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.88% from 2.64M shares previously. With 644,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s short sellers to cover IDEX’s short positions. The SI to Ideanomics Inc’s float is 4.09%. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 415,198 shares traded. Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) has declined 13.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500.

Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company has market cap of $208.04 million. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms. It has a 15.69 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Strategic Ed Inc stake by 143,335 shares to 2.04 million valued at $267.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) stake by 25,219 shares and now owns 2.81 million shares. Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management has 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.68% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 49,482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 58,900 are owned by Swiss Bank. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 254,242 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 3.31M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 12,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & holds 59,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 410,185 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 21,579 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 75,132 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 60,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap stated it has 0.04% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 924 shares or 0% of all its holdings.