Price T Rowe Associates Raised By $1.75 Million Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Position; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Boosted Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake By $18.60 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) stake by 18.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc acquired 103,000 shares as Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)’s stock declined 11.30%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 654,860 shares with $11.71 million value, up from 551,860 last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc now has $5.22B valuation. The stock increased 6.09% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 4.63M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc acquired 195,795 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.91M shares with $181.70M value, up from 1.71M last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $100.08. About 1.09M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 15,096 shares to 1.18 million valued at $145.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 218,125 shares and now owns 942,182 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. The insider LOWE JOHN E bought 2,000 shares worth $165,816.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Suntrust Banks invested in 82,315 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northern Tru owns 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5.70M shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 123,574 shares. 324,108 are owned by Us Savings Bank De. Bollard Gp reported 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 2,951 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited owns 2,100 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Davis R M has 405,631 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Patten Grp Incorporated owns 3,675 shares. Burney has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd invested in 19,487 shares. Invesco Ltd has 1.68M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested in 13,811 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $108.67’s average target is 8.58% above currents $100.08 stock price. Phillips 66 had 10 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 17. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Monday, July 8 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of PSX in report on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies.

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands has $18 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 17.65% above currents $14.45 stock price. Hanesbrands had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1600 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. Bank of America maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Sempra Energy stake by 18,741 shares to 4.33M valued at $458.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lci Inds stake by 16,313 shares and now owns 1.04M shares. Loma Negra Corp was reduced too.