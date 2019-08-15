Price T Rowe Associates Position In General Mtrs Co (GM) Was Boosted; Anthem (ANTM) Holding Upped by Tiger Eye Capital Llc

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 112,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.55 million, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 9.68 million shares traded or 15.66% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/04/2018 – UK DEMAND AMONG FLEET CAR BUYERS FELL 15 PCT, PRIVATE BUYERS DOWN 16.5 PCT IN MARCH; 07/03/2018 – General Motors CEO Mary Barra announces the car company will expand production of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle; 29/05/2018 – U.S. NEW-VEHICLE RETAIL SALES WOULD BE UP 3% IN MAY WITHOUT SELLING DAY ADJUSTMENT – J.D. POWER & LMC AUTOMOTIVE; 15/03/2018 – INCHEON, South Korea — Union leaders at GM Korea decided Thursday not to demand a salary increase and bonus payments this year on condition that the U.S. automaker withdraws its plan to shut down a factory in the southwestern port city of Gunsan; 02/04/2018 – TANTK IM. G.M. BERIEVA PAO TAKBI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE RUB 8.93 BLN VS RUB 8.4 BLN YEAR AGO; 24/05/2018 – Gridsum Recognized with Three lAl International Advertising Awards; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the US market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 24/04/2018 – GM, S.Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 bln; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: General Motors LLC, Receipt of Third Petition for Inconsequentiality and Notice of Consolidation; 03/04/2018 – GM drops monthly sales reports, paving the way for others to follow

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $272.9. About 1.43 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 55,786 shares to 9,806 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 30,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,021 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 578,252 shares to 5.99 million shares, valued at $544.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 55,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Universal Logistics Hldgs In (NASDAQ:UACL).