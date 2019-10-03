Price T Rowe Associates Maintains Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM); Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Broderick Brian C Lowered Holding by $531,168

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 46,290 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.25 million, down from 48,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $267.62. About 3.00M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 76.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 979,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.55 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 5.15M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.12 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 179,123 shares to 184,864 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 2.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR).

