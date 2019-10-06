Price T Rowe Associates Lowered Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Sentiment Is 0.82

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 1.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 28,792 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 2.36 million shares with $286.96 million value, down from 2.39 million last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $116.42. About 1.23M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 403 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 493 cut down and sold equity positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 337.62 million shares, down from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Automatic Data Processing Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 66 to 63 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 448 Increased: 291 New Position: 112.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 25.61% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for 48,100 shares. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd owns 3.09 million shares or 12.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. has 9.93% invested in the company for 4.03 million shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Casualty Co has invested 9.15% in the stock. Capital Counsel Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 782,817 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45 million for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADP -1.3% as BofA sees value priced in – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Slowing U.S. private hiring adds to gloom over economy – Nasdaq” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Next Gen HCM from ADP honored with “2019 Top HR Product” from Human Resource Executive – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.63 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 30.38 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.36M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Avrobio Inc stake by 203,484 shares to 808,235 valued at $13.14M in 2019Q2. It also upped Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) stake by 2,111 shares and now owns 25,132 shares. Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 504,312 are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. 2.38M were reported by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Trustmark Retail Bank Department owns 4,095 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Td Asset Management owns 108,536 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 230,062 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt accumulated 15,872 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Bragg Financial Advsr accumulated 26,904 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 1.52% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 184,200 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 50,171 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Trexquant Inv LP owns 73,128 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 876,651 are owned by Bessemer. First Retail Bank owns 8,856 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Darden Restaurants has $14600 highest and $11700 lowest target. $128.83’s average target is 10.66% above currents $116.42 stock price. Darden Restaurants had 20 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 24 by Citigroup. Maxim Group maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, June 21. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $126 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DRI in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, September 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, September 20.