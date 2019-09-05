Price T Rowe Associates Lowered By $30.81 Million Its Pentair Plc (PNR) Holding; Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 52 funds started new and increased positions, while 53 reduced and sold their equity positions in Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The funds in our database reported: 53.00 million shares, down from 54.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 31 Increased: 36 New Position: 16.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Pentair Plc (PNR) stake by 24.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 700,158 shares as Pentair Plc (PNR)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 2.18M shares with $97.22M value, down from 2.88 million last quarter. Pentair Plc now has $6.10B valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 452,173 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY EPS $1.75-EPS $1.80; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM BASE ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PERCENT PER YEAR; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE OPTION TO REQUEST TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $300.0 MLN- SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – nVent Announces Completion of Separation from Pentair; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $3.77 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 477,342 shares traded. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) has risen 9.10% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 6.33% of its portfolio in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund for 13.02 million shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 323,755 shares or 3.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 3.53% invested in the company for 846,709 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 3.03% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.42M for 16.50 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Tricida Inc stake by 1.18M shares to 2.30M valued at $88.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) stake by 331,598 shares and now owns 564,022 shares. Ascendis Pharma A S was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pentair has $50 highest and $4000 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 22.15% above currents $36.29 stock price. Pentair had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating.