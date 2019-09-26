Price T Rowe Associates Lifted Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $1.55 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined While Regents Of The University Of California Has Decreased Its Stake

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 17,735 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 35,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 7.63 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 13,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 892,070 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.92M, up from 878,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 1.44 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company invested in 3,821 shares. Ims Mngmt owns 4,895 shares. Appleton Ma accumulated 4,496 shares. Cambridge holds 29,507 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Boston Research & Incorporated reported 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Park Avenue Secs Limited Co owns 3,308 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Department stated it has 5,159 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3,450 are owned by New England Rech And Mngmt. Colonial Advisors accumulated 56,292 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bartlett & Limited Liability Com invested in 0.61% or 140,948 shares. Bangor Bankshares owns 3,672 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Com reported 4,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 324,878 were reported by Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc. Axa has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 3.34 million shares to 9.11M shares, valued at $127.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 1.57 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,490 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.15 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us Inc has 1.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Truepoint has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,903 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has invested 1.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fagan Assoc Inc owns 13,314 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id owns 13,998 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 1.33% or 27,819 shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 7,800 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Regents Of The University Of California stated it has 2.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Old National National Bank & Trust In owns 148,444 shares. Hallmark Cap Inc holds 359,552 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. 4,993 were reported by Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bennicas & Associates stated it has 21,492 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 43,298 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 25.91 million shares.