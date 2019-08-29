Price T Rowe Associates Lifted Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $42.09 Million; Westwood Management Has Upped Its Cdw (CDW) Holding by $1.98 Million; Share Price Rose

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 189.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 20,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 31,525 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $111.73. About 537,537 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 176,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623.56 million, up from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $201.6. About 214,282 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 16,276 shares to 115,603 shares, valued at $118.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 83,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 598,158 shares, and cut its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holding has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Cwm Limited Com owns 1,622 shares. Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Natl Pension stated it has 209,207 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.02% or 24,402 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.03% or 550,038 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Mngmt has 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 23,502 shares. Southeast Asset invested in 25,130 shares. Atlanta Com L L C has 2.39% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 5.18M shares. 500,500 were accumulated by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 914,822 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny reported 11,633 shares. 8,148 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,700 shares to 73,253 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,461 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).