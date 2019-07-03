Price T Rowe Associates Lifted Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $5.30 Million; Hl Financial Services Decreased Omega Healthcare (OHI) Stake by $588,126; Share Price Rose

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare (OHI) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 15,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, down from 259,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 1.07 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 12,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,805 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.27M, up from 285,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $469.87. About 337,964 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – $55 BLN OF QUARTERLY LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS IN QTR; 08/04/2018 – Larry Fink identifies China as critical BlackRock priority; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Research Update; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK HAS 5.16% OF TELENET VOTING RIGHTS AS OF MARCH 5; 18/05/2018 – VINIT SAMBRE TO TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF EQUITIES AT DSP BLACKROCK; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 03/05/2018 – BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund Net Asset Value as of May 2, 2018; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY FIXED INCOME NET FLOWS $ 26,683 MLN

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 216,675 shares to 317,412 shares, valued at $53.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 986,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.42M shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital accumulated 786 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Bath Savings, Maine-based fund reported 520 shares. Newfocus Financial Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 1.08% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mengis Cap has 735 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank invested 0.81% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Putnam Ltd holds 0.34% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 336,940 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 299,185 shares or 0.82% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Serv accumulated 7,849 shares. Holderness Investments holds 685 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.03% or 3,969 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Harbour Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.21% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 3,820 shares. Covington Advsr reported 1.53% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Victory Management holds 31,117 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One has 0.11% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Destination Wealth invested in 0% or 1,397 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 413,208 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Lincoln Natl stated it has 10,825 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Ironwood Ltd Liability Company accumulated 523 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 276,786 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 20,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 63,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 149 are owned by Lenox Wealth Management. Pinnacle Associates owns 33,254 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 102,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il owns 0.16% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 39,681 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 13,324 shares.

