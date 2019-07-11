Price T Rowe Associates Increases Stake in Eplus (PLUS); New South Capital Management Cut Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake by $2.89 Million

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 849,777 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.48M, down from 876,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $129.69. About 234,493 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Eplus Inc (PLUS) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 53,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,802 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, up from 99,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Eplus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 118,382 shares traded or 28.98% up from the average. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has risen 1.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 9,525 shares to 392,528 shares, valued at $71.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 179,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 800.00% or $0.96 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $36.24M for 38.60 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 1.03 million shares to 135,609 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 231,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,836 shares, and cut its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

