Price T Rowe Associates Holds Stake in Parsley Energy (PE); First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreased Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $676,284; Share Price Rose

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 2,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 18,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 21,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $250.32. About 851,460 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 31,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 209,834 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 178,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 4.30M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,523 shares to 26,008 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 1,540 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com Il has 1.34% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pitcairn holds 3,186 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Natixis reported 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Twin Tree LP has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 41 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,302 shares. Saratoga Research Inv Management has 1.58% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Papp L Roy Associates invested in 28,063 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,600 are held by Saturna Corp. 75,000 were accumulated by Rhenman & Prtn Asset Mngmt Ab. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 32,294 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors invested in 2.43% or 16,356 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Company has invested 0.52% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 843,109 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $422.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 9,955 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 120,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ranger Inv Management Lp holds 2,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moore LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 185,000 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 35,489 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Legal General Group Plc owns 685,652 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 2.75M shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 209,834 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 963,770 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 19,859 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 6,957 shares.

