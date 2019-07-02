Price T Rowe Associates Holds Position in Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS); Brown Advisory Securities Has Decreased Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) as Stock Price Declined

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 24,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 416,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.67 million, up from 392,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $738.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $105.64. About 55,245 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 46.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 9,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,114 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 20,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 1.97 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 11,293 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Incorporated Adv accumulated 44,752 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 182,098 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Of Toledo Na Oh has 19,904 shares. 2,857 were reported by Papp L Roy And. Da Davidson has invested 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bender Robert & Assoc stated it has 2,686 shares. St Johns Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 85 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co invested 0.11% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Llc accumulated 0.12% or 21,491 shares. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,909 shares. Co Of Virginia Va holds 0.13% or 11,201 shares in its portfolio. First Retail Bank has invested 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 4,734 are owned by Burke Herbert Fincl Bank Trust. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 5.38 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,426 shares to 93,580 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 22.06 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 451,762 shares to 19.28 million shares, valued at $5.53B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 25,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,231 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Nuveen Asset Llc has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 291 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 0% or 201 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 8,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 95 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 9 shares. Wellington Llp has 42,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Huber Cap Mngmt Limited invested 1% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Blackrock invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Vanguard stated it has 717,559 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

