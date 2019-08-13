Price T Rowe Associates Holding in Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Has Trimmed by $1.88 Million; Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH) Valuation Declined While Capital International Raised Holding by $388,800

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 475,200 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.03M, up from 467,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 229,755 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 125,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.93% . The institutional investor held 801,424 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, down from 926,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 14,620 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 07/05/2018 – Panhandle Oil 2Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 02/04/2018 – PANHANDLE PIPE:EDI OUTAGE DUE TO CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Oklahoma Panhandle State University’s (OK) Issuer Rating To Baa1; Outlook Negative; 28/05/2018 – Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Laguna Beach in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon before crawling inland

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 18,150 shares to 231,730 shares, valued at $42.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,116 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN).

More notable recent Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Noah Holdings Provides Updates on Status of Certain Credit Funds Managed by Shanghai Gopher Asset Management – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK) CEO Noah Breslow on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trigran Invs Inc holds 6.08% or 2.26 million shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 21,657 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 1,500 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 120 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0% or 1,238 shares in its portfolio. 801,424 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc accumulated 375,380 shares. 15,259 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 0.52% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 16,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 123,334 shares. Minnesota-based Punch Associates Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) or 20,700 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 1,405 shares.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rex American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 98,906 shares to 476,077 shares, valued at $38.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 8,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Results Of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting – PRNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EnerCom Posts Schedule of Presenters for The Oil & Gas Conference® Aug. 11-14, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sky Harbor sets new monthly passenger record – Phoenix Business Journal” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces New Vice President – Business Development and Investor Relations – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $55,270 activity. $41,250 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) shares were bought by Webb Freda Rose.