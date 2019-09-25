Price T Rowe Associates Holding In Franks Intl N V (FI) Was Boosted; Polen Capital Management Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $189.14 Million; Stock Value Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 2.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11.31M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $947.88M, down from 13.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.45. About 754,286 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Franks Intl N V (FI) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% . The institutional investor held 15.51 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.68M, up from 13.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Franks Intl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 25,919 shares traded. Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has declined 31.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 15/05/2018 – Dutch museums publish two hidden pages from Anne Frank’s diary; 30/05/2018 – Frank’s International Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Rev $115.6M; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED COST REDUCTION TARGETS THAT WILL IMPROVE PROFITABILITY; 24/05/2018 – Nigel Frank International enters a strategic partnership with Alpha Variance Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Books: Researchers Uncover Two Hidden Pages in Anne Frank’s Diary; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss $42.1M; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 154,604 shares to 4.95 million shares, valued at $797.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 222,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 31.95 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

