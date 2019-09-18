Price T Rowe Associates Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Trimmed by $57.86 Million; Plantronics New Com (PLT) Holding Maintained by Sg Americas Securities Llc

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) by 120.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 13,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 24,190 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896,000, up from 10,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 302,086 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 455,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 275,525 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.22 million, down from 731,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $103.68. About 672,491 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90 million for 123.43 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc by 144,535 shares to 796,236 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 210,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,192 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. Retirement Of Alabama has 42,665 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 26,600 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt holds 412,576 shares. 1,822 were reported by Quantbot Techs Lp. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.04M shares. 20,655 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.27% or 23,944 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Bragg Advisors accumulated 76,031 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 19,500 shares. Lord Abbett Company Ltd holds 1.04M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 8,660 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc Com (NYSE:AUY) by 386,236 shares to 33,424 shares, valued at $84,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,138 shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corp Com (NASDAQ:FWRD).

