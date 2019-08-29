Price T Rowe Associates Has Upped Church & Dwight (CHD) Position; Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Extra Space Storage has $13100 highest and $13000 lowest target. $130.50’s average target is 7.46% above currents $121.44 stock price. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Wells Fargo. See Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $114.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $131.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc acquired 28,102 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 820,949 shares with $58.48M value, up from 792,847 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $19.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.88. About 462,481 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.61 billion. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. It has a 35.99 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold Extra Space Storage Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 24,766 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Conning has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 18,006 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 105,986 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 50,124 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2.12 million are owned by Cbre Clarion Ltd Company. Carderock Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% or 2,070 shares. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 8,060 shares. 2,603 are owned by Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company. Blackrock reported 13.30 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Honeywell International has 46,123 shares. Csat Inv Advisory L P holds 0.01% or 241 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 4,474 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Church & Dwight has $82 highest and $64 lowest target. $73.29’s average target is -8.25% below currents $79.88 stock price. Church & Dwight had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Friday, March 29. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $70 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 29 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CHD in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, March 20. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse.