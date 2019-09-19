Price T Rowe Associates Has Upped Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Holding; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 240 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 227 cut down and sold equity positions in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The funds in our database now own: 125.44 million shares, down from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Stanley Black & Decker Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 190 Increased: 170 New Position: 70.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) stake by 10.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc acquired 1.17 million shares as Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC)’s stock rose 5.19%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 12.41M shares with $371.24 million value, up from 11.24M last quarter. Banco Santander Chile New now has $13.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 32,501 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 141,224 shares to 276,990 valued at $62.21M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 113,408 shares and now owns 7.60 million shares. Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) was reduced too.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.04M for 17.69 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $143.63. About 201,428 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.80 billion. The Company’s Tools & Storage segment provides corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staples, and anchors; lawn and garden products comprising trimmers, mowers, edgers, and related accessories; home products, such as vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; power tool accessories that include drill and router bits, abrasives, and saw blades; measuring, leveling, and layout tools; planes, hammers, demolition tools, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; and storage products, such as tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage products. It has a 32.36 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Security segment offers alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance services; markets asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; sells automatic doors, commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets.

Delta Asset Management Llc Tn holds 4.73% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for 236,074 shares. Davis owns 42,798 shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc has 3.2% invested in the company for 510,458 shares. The Florida-based Professional Advisory Services Inc has invested 2.5% in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 556,196 shares.