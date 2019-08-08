Price T Rowe Associates Has Trimmed Its Epam Sys (EPAM) Stake; 1 Analysts Bullish Matson, Inc. (MATX)

Among 2 analysts covering Matson (NYSE:MATX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Matson had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MATX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. See Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) latest ratings:

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) stake by 40.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 216,675 shares as Epam Sys Inc (EPAM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 317,412 shares with $53.68 million value, down from 534,087 last quarter. Epam Sys Inc now has $10.71B valuation. The stock increased 5.72% or $10.28 during the last trading session, reaching $189.98. About 1.17M shares traded or 140.48% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3

The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 234,803 shares traded or 71.17% up from the average. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 14.48 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Matson, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Management reported 44,829 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The owns 27,537 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 45,704 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 5,683 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 17 shares. 39,281 are held by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Globeflex Lp accumulated 44,583 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Zebra Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,027 shares. Highstreet Asset Management owns 57 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 21,829 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). 9,704 were accumulated by Aqr Management Limited. Denali Limited Co invested in 124 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 38,175 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 1,429 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Lc reported 136,838 shares. Moreover, Secor Capital Advisors Lp has 0.28% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 65,699 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 26,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Natl Tx holds 42,700 shares. Highstreet Asset stated it has 11 shares. 9,400 are held by Bessemer Group Inc Inc. Howe And Rusling holds 118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Management Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 15,209 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested 0.09% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Maryland Capital invested in 135,812 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 310,804 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 1,190 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, February 11. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $158 target in Wednesday, February 13 report.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 14,000 shares to 13.63M valued at $396.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 2.77 million shares and now owns 22.51 million shares. Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) was raised too.

