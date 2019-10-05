Price T Rowe Associates Has Raised Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake by $17.21 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Callahan Advisors Trimmed Position by $806,246

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 6,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 146,814 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.67 million, down from 152,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 143,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 8.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $993.10 million, up from 8.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $128.79. About 786,630 shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) by 13,941 shares to 18,630 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 721,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,696 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors. Advsrs Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited owns 163,653 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Moreover, Sei Co has 0.01% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 24,830 shares. Earnest Partners Lc invested in 33 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 176,075 shares. Polar Llp reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Shine Inv Advisory holds 0.03% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 607 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. 153,264 are owned by Montrusco Bolton Invests Incorporated. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company invested 0.11% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 34,475 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $557.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 188 shares to 3,301 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,840 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England And Retirement Gp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capstone Financial invested in 0.16% or 7,443 shares. National Asset Management holds 1.67% or 113,719 shares in its portfolio. Gm Advisory stated it has 29,891 shares. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 2.82% or 94,569 shares. 6,449 are held by Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. State Farm Mutual Automobile reported 14.44M shares stake. California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 2.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 40,506 are held by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Hanlon Invest holds 0.03% or 3,392 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 2.88% or 47,742 shares. Alleghany De owns 1.49 million shares.