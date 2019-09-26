Price T Rowe Associates Has Raised Fluor New (FLR) Position by $23.78 Million; Share Price Declined; Reed’s (REED) Stock Value Declined While Awm Investment Company Has Lowered by $1.57 Million Its Position

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 127.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 720,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.28M, up from 564,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 1.39 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (REED) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 524,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, down from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Reed’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 245,915 shares traded or 62.01% up from the average. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

Analysts await Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Reed's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.77% EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $522.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua Metals Inc. by 1.52M shares to 5.12M shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zafgen Inc. by 454,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Atomera Incorporated.

More notable recent Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Reed’s Inc. Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investview (OTCQB: INVU) to Present at the RHK Capital 4th Annual Disruptive Growth Conference Hosted by Reed Smith – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Reasons Why You Should Buy Waddell & Reed (WDR) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “NASDAQ Composite (.IXIC) drops as China cancels farm trip – Live Trading News” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Shareholders Are Down 34% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 744,589 shares to 4.98 million shares, valued at $369.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.89 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,172 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).