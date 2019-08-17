Price T Rowe Associates Has Raised By $1.72 Million Its Winmark (WINA) Position; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)

Among 2 analysts covering Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV (NYSE:KOF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV has $70 highest and $50 lowest target. $60’s average target is 1.66% above currents $59.02 stock price. Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC. See Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) latest ratings:

12/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Winmark Corp (WINA) stake by 3.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc acquired 9,165 shares as Winmark Corp (WINA)’s stock declined 6.16%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 288,532 shares with $54.41M value, up from 279,367 last quarter. Winmark Corp now has $617.49 million valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $163.3. About 3,095 shares traded. Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) has risen 16.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WINA News: 25/04/2018 – Winmark Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 11c; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 15C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK CORP WINA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK REPORTS BOOST IN CASH DIV; 18/04/2018 Winmark 1Q EPS $1.69; 20/04/2018 – DJ Winmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINA); 25/04/2018 – Winmark Corporation Announces Increase In Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold WINA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 2.12% more from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Qv has 4.54% invested in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) for 168,968 shares. First Manhattan Communication has invested 0% in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech reported 4,404 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability holds 0% or 5,080 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company accumulated 488 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) reported 866 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 43,761 shares. 3,800 were reported by Strs Ohio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). 25,714 are owned by Lpl Ltd Liability Corp. 288,532 are held by Price T Rowe Inc Md. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 14,506 shares.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 1.36 million shares to 22.20 million valued at $819.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) stake by 182,444 shares and now owns 2.84 million shares. Third Pt Reins Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was reduced too.

The stock increased 2.08% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About 77,856 shares traded or 32.71% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN5.87B; 10/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Femsa Slump Makes It Cheapest LatAm Fizzy Bottler; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RA; 25/04/2018 – Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa to pay $125 mln for Guatemala bottler; 25/04/2018 – MEXICO’S COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS SUBSIDIARY REACHES DEAL TO ACQUIRE GUATEMALA-BASED COKE DISTRIBUTOR FOR $124.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls