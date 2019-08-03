Price T Rowe Associates Has Decreased Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Position By $1.76 Million; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering boohoo group plc (LON:BOO)

Among 7 analysts covering Boohoo.com Plc (LON:BOO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Boohoo.com Plc had 28 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Peel Hunt. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 300 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. Citigroup maintained boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. The stock of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Liberum Capital. See boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 285.00 Initiates Starts

28/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform New Target: GBX 315.00 Initiates Starts

14/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 230.00 New Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 247.00 Downgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) stake by 2.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 31,980 shares as Middlesex Water Co (MSEX)’s stock rose 10.36%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 1.04M shares with $58.47 million value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Middlesex Water Co now has $961.28 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 133,763 shares traded or 121.66% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 71,494 shares to 571,481 valued at $94.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) stake by 104,881 shares and now owns 2.64 million shares. Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Moreover, Penn Cap Comm has 0.04% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Moreover, Manchester Cap Management Lc has 0.14% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 20,234 shares. 21,266 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Td Asset stated it has 12,083 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zebra Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.15% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.03% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Glenmede Na stated it has 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 22,159 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated accumulated 1,246 shares or 0% of the stock. Teton Advisors Incorporated accumulated 29,633 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 1,000 shares. 8,485 are owned by Natl Inv Svcs Inc Wi. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 190 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.24% or GBX 5.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 235.6. About 3.84 million shares traded. boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, boohoo group (LON:BOO) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What Should We Expect From boohoo group plc’s (LON:BOO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.74 billion GBP. The firm designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It has a 73.62 P/E ratio. It offers its products for men, women, and children.