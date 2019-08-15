Price T Rowe Associates Decreased Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding by $147.28 Million; Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Cumberland Advisors Has Decreased Holding

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 75.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 357,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.16 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.26. About 68,741 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $613.53. About 213,368 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.19% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 3,993 shares. Kornitzer Inc Ks has invested 0.62% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Veritable Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,043 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity holds 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 5,133 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,721 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% or 4,375 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd owns 442,500 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Zwj Investment Counsel accumulated 111,737 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt owns 16,875 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Prudential holds 0% or 2,740 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Creative Planning stated it has 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 33,149 shares to 702,353 shares, valued at $123.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 62,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

