Price T Rowe Associates Decreased Its Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Holding by $3.21 Million; Entergy New (ETR) Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Cut Its Holding by $97.38 Million

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 68.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 477,190 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.63 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 66,198 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Entergy And Subs Outlooks To Stable; Rtgs Afrmd; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 76% POWER FROM 1%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 321,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16.54M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.46 million, down from 16.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 1.91 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 15.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 09/03/2018 BRADESCO SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC CUT TO 6.5% IN MARCH; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S CHALLENGE IS REVENUE SYNERGY, CEO TELLS VALOR; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES CONDITIONS FOR RETURN EXPANSION EVEN W/ LOW RATE; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Bradesco Seguros S.A.’s Insurer Fincl Strength Rating to ‘BB’/Outlook Stable From ‘BB+’/Outlook Negative; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO’S PRIORITY FOR 2018 IS TO KEEP COSTS DISCIPLINE: CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS THERE IS ROOM FOR REDUCTION IN DEFAULT RATIOS IN 2018

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 839,355 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $46.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 321,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Analysts await Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. BBD’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 13.41 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Bradesco S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 20.67% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ETR’s profit will be $282.85 million for 18.45 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.17% EPS growth.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 167,256 shares to 175,940 shares, valued at $34.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 224,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

