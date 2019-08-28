Price T Rowe Associates Cut Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Cme Group (CME) Market Valuation Rose, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Raised Stake by $3.69 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 16,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 2.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.59M, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 100,758 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI)

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 22,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 98,224 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 75,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 300,952 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 13/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 12; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,045 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.31% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Usa Financial Portformulas has 0.03% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Agf Investments America Inc accumulated 155,300 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd stated it has 61,312 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 562,655 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 8,587 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated owns 5.83 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Gru Llp invested in 5.90 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 119,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.19M are held by Neumeier Poma Counsel Lc. C M Bidwell & Assocs, Hawaii-based fund reported 4,210 shares. State Street holds 1.15 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 85,558 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company accumulated 1,408 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd invested in 85,625 shares.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2.45 million shares to 10.49 million shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 92,475 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $23.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 13,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,895 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 151,181 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 61,020 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pictet North America Advisors Sa reported 2,975 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 1.58M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). British Columbia Invest Mgmt owns 97,871 shares. Coe Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,945 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 66,177 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 143,141 shares.