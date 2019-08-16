Price T Rowe Associates Cut By $460,104 Its Glycomimetics (GLYC) Holding; Prestige Brands International (PBH) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC) stake by 1.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 38,342 shares as Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC)’s stock declined 21.51%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 3.42M shares with $42.67M value, down from 3.46 million last quarter. Glycomimetics Inc now has $153.02 million valuation. The stock increased 10.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 500,559 shares traded. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 32.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GLYC News: 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – UNDER TERMS OF CRADA, NCI MAY ALSO FUND ADDITIONAL RESEARCH; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS REPORTS 4Q & YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – CO TO SUPPLY GMI-1271 AS WELL AS PROVIDE FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO AUGMENT DATA ANALYSIS AND MONITORING FOR PHASE 3 PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO USE OS AS PRIMARY ENDPOINT, SEES RESULTS 4Q’20; 21/04/2018 – DJ GlycoMimetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLYC); 03/05/2018 – GlycoMimetics 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – ANNOUNCED THAT GENERIC NAME FOR GMI-1271 WILL BE UPROLESELAN; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 06/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 20/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS OFFERING PRICES AT $17.00/SHR

Prestige Brands International LLC (PBH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 99 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 89 reduced and sold equity positions in Prestige Brands International LLC. The hedge funds in our database reported: 62.91 million shares, down from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Prestige Brands International LLC in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 65 Increased: 70 New Position: 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold GLYC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 44.56 million shares or 0.36% more from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Lc reported 445,076 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 274 shares stake. 18,359 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Prelude Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Legal General Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) for 548,007 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Northern holds 0% or 459,360 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 37,300 shares. Millennium Ltd Co accumulated 18,262 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp owns 250,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 28,229 shares.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Tidewater Inc New stake by 275,857 shares to 2.62 million valued at $60.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Redfin Corp stake by 61,049 shares and now owns 12.38M shares. Godaddy Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. GlycoMimetics has $23 highest and $500 lowest target. $11.33’s average target is 235.21% above currents $3.38 stock price. GlycoMimetics had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, August 5. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 176,378 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500.