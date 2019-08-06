Price T Rowe Associates Boosted Stake in Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE); Matrix Asset Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $1.65 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 43,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 502,506 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.27M, up from 458,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $144.87. About 195,607 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 13,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 160,916 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, down from 174,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 4.19M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 120,001 shares to 401,325 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Third Pt Reins Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 62,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18M shares, and cut its stake in Urban Edge Pptys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.14% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). First Mercantile Tru Company owns 838 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce has 367,921 shares. Snyder Mgmt LP reported 435,497 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.12M shares. Reilly Ltd Liability Corp owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). 11,476 are owned by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Corporation. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 9,100 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 13,611 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 20.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited holds 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 460,825 shares. Bislett Ltd Com reported 70,000 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jupiter Asset Mgmt has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Perkins Coie, Washington-based fund reported 29,820 shares. Hartford Management Inc invested in 1.38% or 32,965 shares. Baldwin Limited Co accumulated 5,250 shares. Counsel Inc stated it has 4,430 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reported 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3.15% or 75,544 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arrow Corporation has 1.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 43,300 shares. Meridian Counsel owns 4,345 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Pitcairn holds 8,476 shares.