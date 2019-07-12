Price T Rowe Associates Boosted Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Market Value Declined; Bath Savings Trust Co Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $1.46 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 276,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.63 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $964.70 million, up from 8.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45M shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 11,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,759 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, down from 67,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.12M shares to 357,730 shares, valued at $47.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 3.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,840 shares to 27,349 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock or 862 shares. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.