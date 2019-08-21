Price T Rowe Associates Boosted Its Holding in James Riv Group LTD (JRVR) by $1.37 Million; Community Financial Services Group Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Decreased by $4.43 Million

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $337.79. About 594,065 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON RISK MITIGATION W/N COMPANY AND SUPPLY CHAIN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in James Riv Group Ltd (JRVR) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 34,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 522,779 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95M, up from 488,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in James Riv Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 3,769 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,265 were reported by Macnealy Hoover Mngmt Inc. Macquarie Limited owns 145,691 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. South State Corp holds 1.41% or 36,017 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Natl Bank has 233 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 73,280 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hills Bankshares And Tru stated it has 0.87% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hikari holds 57,900 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Bender Robert & reported 0.84% stake. Lesa Sroufe And holds 1,262 shares. 15,697 were reported by Smith Salley Assocs. Pure Advsr holds 0.32% or 4,387 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt reported 16,538 shares stake. Country Tru Bankshares owns 321 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 0.52% or 486,556 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) slid after ratings agencies issued a negative outlook – Live Trading News” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.04 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold JRVR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.28 million are held by Goldman Sachs Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 11,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Champlain Inv Partners Limited Com reported 952,240 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 9,657 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The holds 15,947 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP holds 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) or 2,540 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 1.78 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 280,349 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 658,803 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 92 shares. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 223,007 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sterling Mngmt Lc holds 55,538 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank reported 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). 41,516 are held by Sector Pension Inv Board.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Harder Markets Driving James River Group – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “James River (NASDAQ: â€œJRVRâ€) Announces Dates for Its 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “James River Group Holdings (JRVR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) CEO Robert Myron on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Second-Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 3,404 shares to 7,539 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 216,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,412 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.