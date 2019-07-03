Price T Rowe Associates Boosted Its Deere & Co (DE) Position by $102.29 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Rogers Communications (RCI) Valuation Declined, Addenda Capital Has Increased Stake

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 41.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 180,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 612,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.19 million, up from 432,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 484,666 shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 16083.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 643,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 647,327 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.47M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.35 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 33,610 shares to 141,800 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,573 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.87% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 6.12M shares. Hillsdale Inv has 163,835 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 1.37M shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.25% stake. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Trexquant Lp accumulated 3,785 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Addenda Cap Incorporated, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 612,585 shares. Epoch Invest Prns stated it has 7,346 shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 38,456 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 5,862 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has 0.31% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd holds 2.23% or 506,500 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 22,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:THR) by 534,559 shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $89.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 1.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.71M shares, and cut its stake in Frp Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank stated it has 8,826 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Oarsman Inc invested in 2,490 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 321,673 are owned by Hsbc Pcl. Trustmark Bank Tru Department invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Crawford Counsel holds 0.03% or 5,263 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 41,995 shares. Sterling Mgmt Lc accumulated 3,380 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset accumulated 5,564 shares. Northeast Consultants stated it has 0.28% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 1,802 shares. Central Retail Bank & Tru, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,080 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,937 shares.

