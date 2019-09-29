Price T Rowe Associates Boosted Its Berkley W R (WRB) Holding by $765,570; State Street Holds Holding in Caretrust Reit (CTRE)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 653,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 3.92 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.18M, up from 3.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 723,465 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 11,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 35,227 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, up from 23,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 400,042 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank turns bearish on W.R. Berkley – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on October 22, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 4,215 shares to 175,928 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 264,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,418 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.06M shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $65.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 103,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love CareTrust REIT (CTRE) – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareTrust REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareTrust REIT, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 3 Best Real Estate Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on January 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareTrust REIT Acquires California Memory Care, Initiates New Operator Relationship – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.