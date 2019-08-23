Price Michael F Upped Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $1.82 Million; Kdi Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) as Market Value Rose

Price Michael F increased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (RHT) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Red Hat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 15,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 81,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 96,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 3.93 million shares traded or 71.18% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com has 982,243 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Lc invested in 0% or 2,541 shares. Stifel Corp holds 33,759 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mercer Advisers reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Price Michael F holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 16,000 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Lc reported 0.02% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Incorporated reported 16,042 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.41% stake. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Advisor Partners Lc has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Polar Asset Partners Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 15,000 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 710 are owned by Glenmede Tru Communication Na.

