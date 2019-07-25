Price Michael F Upped Its Banc Of California (BANC) Position; Rhumbline Advisers Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Lowered by $803,440 as Share Price Declined

Price Michael F increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 417,729 shares traded or 34.97% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 25.72% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 36,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 503,027 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, down from 539,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 3.10 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 4.72% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 10,943 shares to 403,563 shares, valued at $121.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc New by 4,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc Com (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.12M for 13.51 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 12,934 shares. 1,297 are owned by Glenmede Na. 8,813 are owned by Fifth Third Retail Bank. Moreover, Second Curve Lc has 8.04% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Moreover, Ancora Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 29,138 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Jcsd Limited Liability stated it has 11,200 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Pdt Prns Lc has invested 0.04% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). 40,600 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). 6.15 million were accumulated by Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Howe & Rusling invested in 0% or 163 shares. Citigroup reported 50,597 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Financial Corp. by 427,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 965,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).