Price Michael F Upped Celgene Corp. (CELG) Holding; Usca Ria Decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $2.59 Million

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 57,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 103,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 161,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 209,395 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120

Price Michael F increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.66. About 87,928 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) by 8,000 shares to 350,200 shares, valued at $19.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) by 54,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 836,400 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $985.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 10,875 shares to 112,106 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).