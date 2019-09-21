Price Michael F Stake in Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Trimmed by $497,182 as Valuation Rose; Enerplus (ERF) Valuation Declined While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lowered Position

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71 million, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 1.21M shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 29,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.55 million, down from 999,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 169,324 shares traded or 167.31% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. ERF’s profit will be $52.93M for 8.84 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,200 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) by 50,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

