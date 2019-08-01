Price Michael F Stake in Banc Of California (BANC) Raised by $487,500 as Shares Rose; Lyondellbasell A (LYB) Position Held by Exane Derivatives

Price Michael F increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $766.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 291,288 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Lyondellbasell A (LYB) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 44,580 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75B, up from 41,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Lyondellbasell A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 1.53M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Inbev Adr (Call) (NYSE:BUD) by 393 shares to 50 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap. Cl.A (NYSE:OAK) by 1,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,496 shares, and cut its stake in Gold Fields Adr (NYSE:GFI).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “This Chemical Stock Could Burn Bulls, Says Analyst – Schaeffers Research” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: A Volatile First Half – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.08% or 4,131 shares. Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has invested 2.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Valicenti Advisory owns 57,465 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt invested 0.88% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 6,410 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 58,745 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 668,351 shares. New York-based Lipe And Dalton has invested 2.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lifeplan Gru Inc invested in 0% or 15 shares. 4,420 are held by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). South State invested 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cincinnati Indemnity Co owns 16,134 shares for 4.62% of their portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank holds 64,977 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $109.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 201,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 999,246 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 127,007 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.01% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 61,435 shares. Sei Invests holds 5,899 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management accumulated 0.1% or 313,186 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 254,278 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Incorporated has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 355,112 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 0.01% or 45,835 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0% or 14,637 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability owns 46,366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 14,374 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 40,600 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 222,833 shares stake. Pacific Ridge Prns Ltd stated it has 0.3% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).