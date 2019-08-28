Price Michael F Stake in Banc Of California (BANC) Increased by $487,500 as Valuation Rose; Invesco LTD Maintains Position in New York Mtg Tr (NYMT)

Price Michael F increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 26,749 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in New York Mtg Tr Inc (NYMT) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 828,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 6.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.71 million, up from 5.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in New York Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 523,587 shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.97% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT)

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares to 265,700 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.01% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 244,299 shares. 6,521 were reported by Riverhead Management Ltd Liability. Howe & Rusling accumulated 0% or 163 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd holds 64,619 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 0% stake. Sei Communication has 5,899 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 78,619 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) stated it has 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Vanguard Gru Inc has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Invesco holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 120,898 shares. 10,340 were reported by Everence Mgmt. Regions Fin invested in 0% or 19 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). 194,688 are owned by Pinnacle Limited Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 2.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold NYMT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 186.43 million shares or 143.35% more from 76.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 202,547 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 195,918 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Asset reported 360,822 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) or 116,916 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 437,689 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 336,520 shares. Tompkins Financial owns 4,800 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 210,475 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 89,742 shares or 0% of the stock. 35,364 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 269,761 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $158.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (NASDAQ:VECO) by 65,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,329 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).