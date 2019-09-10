Price Michael F Raised American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Stake by $492,530 as Shares Rose; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Price Declined, Schwartz Investment Counsel Decreased Holding

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 38,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 53,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 3.59M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI

Price Michael F increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (AMID) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 98,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 874,005 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 775,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 418.92% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Rev $205.8M; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS NOT TO PURSUE SALE OF SECURITIES; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TAKES FIVE-DAY EXTENSION FOR 10-Q; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc invested in 0% or 201,075 shares. Wesbanco State Bank reported 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Penbrook Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 27,600 shares. Arrow Limited Co reported 107,654 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 439,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Morgan Stanley owns 701,746 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 161,216 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 0% or 758 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs holds 25,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 676 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Lifeplan Fincl Gp invested in 4,950 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $109.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,700 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited.

