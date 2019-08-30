Price Michael F Maintains Stake in Red Hat (RHT); Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $2.29 Million as Valuation Declined

Price Michael F increased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (RHT) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Red Hat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 572,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 446,810 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.84% or $0.029 during the last trading session, reaching $0.341. About 1.07 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 200,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $46.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Energ Opportunities Ltd Company, Texas-based fund reported 50,747 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 2.85 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 79,134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Com owns 10,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) or 22,991 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt owns 19,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 58,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 672,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited accumulated 3.17M shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 147,626 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 253,825 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paragon Management Ltd holds 0% or 117 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.01% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 201,875 shares to 999,246 shares, valued at $16.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company Bank & Trust invested in 5,258 shares. 11,089 are held by Fiera Capital Corp. Conning Incorporated holds 7,494 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 50 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs has 44,848 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 703,170 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Blair William Il reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 325,191 are owned by Soros Fund Limited Com. 97,500 were accumulated by Yakira Capital Mgmt. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 20 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.19% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

