Price Michael F Lowered Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Position as Stock Price Rose; Crane Co (CR) Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Holding

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 29,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.55M, down from 999,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 82,730 shares traded or 32.86% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 5,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 12,389 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 17,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $80.37. About 357,707 shares traded or 13.85% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 60,611 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. Aqr Cap has invested 0.07% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Moreover, Broadview Advsr Llc has 1.76% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 68,325 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Sei Invests owns 4,391 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Llc stated it has 169,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 20,800 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,201 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.03% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 7.70M shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.12% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 605,216 shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $102.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ex by 14,276 shares to 66,596 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steris Plc by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.92M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSBF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Stadium Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 421,658 shares. 156,323 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Jpmorgan Chase has 139,032 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 46,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 11,666 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 332,653 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,330 shares. 15,043 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. American International Gp reported 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Aperio Group Lc reported 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Sei Company holds 17,473 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp. by 75,000 shares to 567,088 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS).