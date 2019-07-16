Price Michael F Lowered Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by $707,200 as Valuation Declined; Bluefin Trading Has Trimmed Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position by $338.24 Million

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 78.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.99M, down from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $97.01. About 2.61M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 56,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $96.15. About 80,243 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 10.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 07/03/2018 Dan Kaiser Named Vice President of Research and Development at Cook Medical; 02/04/2018 – Dave Underriner Named President of Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Region; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum 1Q EPS $1.51; 29/03/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Apr. 5-6; 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of AI-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – 2018 OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED; 16/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housing Investments in the U.S; 18/04/2018 – U.S. customers scramble to replace Rusal metal after sanctions; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Kaiser Permanente’s (CA) Rev Bond Rating to ‘AA-‘ from ‘A+’ Per New Criteria

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06M for 16.39 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 74,060 shares to 99,629 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15,000 shares to 251,230 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 78,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.68 per share. KALU’s profit will be $21.28M for 18.21 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.65% negative EPS growth.