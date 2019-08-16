Price Michael F Lowered Position in Popular (BPOP) by $1.78 Million; As Boston Properties (BXP) Valuation Declined, Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $16.20 Million

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (BPOP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 265,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Popular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 274,809 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 54.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 121,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 101,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, down from 223,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 749,816 shares traded or 11.82% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,141 shares to 635,055 shares, valued at $81.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 162,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15,000 shares to 251,230 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL).

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.49M for 7.85 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.