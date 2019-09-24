Price Michael F Lowered Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Stake By $2.91 Million; Nuance Investments Has Lifted By $23.49 Million Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stake

Nuance Investments Llc increased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 167.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc acquired 180,661 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)’s stock rose 20.93%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 288,539 shares with $37.62 million value, up from 107,878 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $13.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $148.38. About 419,995 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45

Price Michael F decreased Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Price Michael F sold 30,000 shares as Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU)'s stock rose 0.02%. The Price Michael F holds 20,000 shares with $1.95M value, down from 50,000 last quarter. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. now has $1.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.56% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 102,573 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Nuance Investments Llc decreased Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) stake by 124,571 shares to 177,426 valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 1.12 million shares and now owns 238,602 shares. Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Health Services has $14600 highest and $130 lowest target. $138’s average target is -7.00% below currents $148.38 stock price. Universal Health Services had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Price Michael F increased Jefferies Financial Group stake by 17,500 shares to 467,500 valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) stake by 6,500 shares and now owns 22,500 shares. Ni Holdings Inc. was raised too.

