Price Michael F Lowered Its Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Position by $707,200; Share Value Declined; First National Bank Of Omaha Has Upped Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $10.39 Million; Stock Price Rose

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 487.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 42,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,722 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 56,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $96.41. About 140,539 shares traded or 25.40% up from the average. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 10.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY VALUE ADDED REVENUE $203 MLN VS $204 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.I.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Fran; 19/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Teams with Professional BusinessWomen of California to Empower Female Career Development; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Kaiser Permanente’s (CA) Rev Bond Rating to ‘AA-‘ from ‘A+’ Per New Criteria; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum 1Q Adj EPS $1.60; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 03/04/2018 – Old MacDonald Has a Cow at the California State Fair Kaiser Permanente Farm; 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housing Investments in the U.S; 02/04/2018 – Dave Underriner Named President of Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Region

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 20,592 shares to 8,592 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,545 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,982 shares. Fiduciary invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 828 are owned by Arrowgrass (Us) Lp. Highland Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 47,443 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Counsel accumulated 81,775 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 219,769 shares. The North Carolina-based Smith Salley And Assoc has invested 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Harvest Cap Management stated it has 2,100 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.1% or 5,018 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Co Na accumulated 255,735 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Qci Asset New York has 25 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 94,336 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kellogg’s (K) Q2 Earnings Likely to be Hurt by Rising Costs – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Which U.S. City Has the Lowest Cost of Living? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Veoneer shares jump as auto tech firm sees H2 results improvement – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Astec (ASTE) to Gain From Improving Markets Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AIB profits fall as exceptional charges and rising costs bite – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AMID) by 98,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 874,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY).

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Rapid7 Inc (RPD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces a 9 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend Payment – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kaiser Aluminum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Kaiser Aluminum Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:KALU) 12% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold KALU shares while 59 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 4.01% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). 2,382 were accumulated by Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 12,256 shares. New York-based Qs Llc has invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Comerica National Bank reported 0.01% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.1% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Kempen Cap Management Nv reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 70,113 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 1,467 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.03% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.02% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Sei Invests holds 0.02% or 57,824 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 161,069 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 10,072 shares. 40,819 are held by Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Liability Corp.