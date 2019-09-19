Price Michael F Lowered By $2.91 Million Its Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Stake; AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LTD ORDIN (ACKDF) Shorts Raised By 4.72%

Price Michael F decreased Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Price Michael F sold 30,000 shares as Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU)’s stock rose 0.02%. The Price Michael F holds 20,000 shares with $1.95M value, down from 50,000 last quarter. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. now has $1.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $99.29. About 81,827 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 22/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Garners National Awards for Excellence in Medication Safety; 28/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Cultivates the Digital Doctor-Patient Relationship; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Workers to Protest at 33 Kaiser Permanente Hospitals in California; 19/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Teams with Professional BusinessWomen of California to Empower Female Career Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALU); 16/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 29/03/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Apr. 5-6; 04/05/2018 – Successful Kaiser Permanente Opioid Management Leverages Physician Leadership, Customized EMR and Prevention; 26/03/2018 – Kaiser Permanente and Tim Shriver Kick Off 100 Day Countdown to 2018 Special Olympics USA Games; 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of Al-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 34.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $30.89 million for 12.86 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold KALU shares while 57 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 14.57 million shares or 1.75% less from 14.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Amer Intll Group Inc has invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 2.49M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 186,810 shares. Gam Holdings Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 9,921 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 22,814 shares. California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 24,753 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Co has 88,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 29,449 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership reported 145,111 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Price Michael F holds 0.25% or 20,000 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 13,590 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Price Michael F increased Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) stake by 352,000 shares to 1.06 million valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Jefferies Financial Group stake by 17,500 shares and now owns 467,500 shares. Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) was raised too.