Price Michael F Increases Position in American Midstream Partners LP (AMID); Accredited Investors Has Increased Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $565,008

Price Michael F increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (AMID) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 98,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 874,005 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 775,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 479.33% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team With Veteran Chief Acctg Officer Karen Acree; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 15,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 8,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $85.86. About 787,331 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $496.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 52,083 shares to 349,156 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,687 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).