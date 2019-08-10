Price Michael F Increased Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Position by $495,000; Lennar (LEN) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Raised Position

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 919,106 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12 million, up from 907,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.69M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL

Price Michael F increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 251,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 236,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 4.73 million shares traded or 65.74% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Management Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 8,625 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Synovus invested in 915 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Hudson Valley Advsrs Inc Adv holds 12,506 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 119,191 are held by Amer Group Inc Inc. Clearbridge Investments Ltd, New York-based fund reported 669,606 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 4.05M shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct invested in 2.47% or 2.62M shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,669 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 99,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Blume Capital holds 200 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 15,721 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “New LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Canvas Apartments – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 76,667 shares to 328,984 shares, valued at $38.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 30,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn).

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Templeton Global Income Fund (â€œGIMâ€) Announces Distribution – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Team Change – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BEN – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).